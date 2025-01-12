15-year-old girl sexually assaulted by house owner in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another crime, a man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Banjara Hills police station.

Accused befriended the Hyderabad girl

The girl’s family was living as tenants in the accused’s house for the past year.

As per the reports, the accused reportedly befriended the minor before committing the crime.

He allegedly sexually assaulted the girl multiple times in the absence of her parents. The girl finally narrated the ordeal to her mother, who then approached the police.

Police response

Upon receiving the complaint, the Banjara Hills Police swiftly registered a case and apprehended the suspect.

The young girl was subsequently taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and care.