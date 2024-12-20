Hyderabad girl blackmailed using AI-created deepfake image

Hyderabad: A girl, a resident of the Charminar area in Hyderabad, has been blackmailed using an AI-created deepfake image of her.

According to a report published in TOI, following the blackmail, the girl, aged 19 years, approached the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused, identified as Bhanu Rana, a native of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

The girl came into contact with the accused on Instagram when he messaged her. Believing him to be her relative, she started responding to his messages.

When the girl realized his suspicious behavior, she stopped replying to his messages. Angry over it, the accused used AI tools to create a nude deepfake photo of the girl using her Instagram profile photo.

Using the deepfake photos, the accused started threatening the Hyderabad girl, saying he would make them viral on the internet if she avoided him.

Sensing the threat, the girl not only blocked him on Instagram but also blocked his phone number.

Also Read Schools in Hyderabad to observe four holidays next week

Even after being blocked on Instagram, the harassment did not stop as he started contacting her parents, relatives, and friends, threatening to make her deepfake photos viral on social media.

Vexed by the harassment and blackmail, the girl approached the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police and lodged a complaint.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Following the complaint, the police have started tracing the accused.