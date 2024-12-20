Schools in Hyderabad to observe four holidays next week

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are set to observe four holidays next week.

Three holidays, spanning December 24 to December 26, will include Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day. Moreover, one holiday will be on Sunday, December 22.

Christmas holidays for schools in Hyderabad

Some schools in the city will observe a holiday on December 24 for Christmas Eve, which is categorized as an optional holiday in the Telangana State Calendar.

On December 25, all schools will remain closed to mark Christmas, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. The day after Christmas, December 26, known as Boxing Day, is also a holiday listed as a general holiday.

While Christmas and Boxing Day are general holidays, the optional status of Christmas Eve provides flexibility for schools in Hyderabad and other districts regarding its observance.

Christmas festival

Christmas is an annual festival celebrated by billions of people worldwide to honor the birth of Jesus Christ. It is a time of joy, family gatherings, and religious significance, marked by traditions such as decorating Christmas trees, singing carols, and exchanging gifts.

Since the Christmas Eve holiday is optional, schools in Hyderabad may declare either two or three days of holidays. Thus, out of seven days next week, schools will function for either 3 or 4 days only.