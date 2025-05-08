Operation Sindoor: Many flights cancelled from Hyderabad airport 

Hyderabad: Following Operation Sindoor, many domestic flights from Hyderabad airport to various cities in northern India were cancelled on Wednesday.

At least 18 flights to and from northern India were cancelled after various airports temporarily shut down due to security measures following strikes on terror camps and ongoing IAF exercises in Rajasthan.

Affected flights from Hyderabad airport

Key routes from Hyderabad airport that faced cancellations included flights to Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala and Jodhpur.

The sudden airspace restrictions forced airlines to halt operations, causing major travel disruptions.

Several airlines released advisories to inform passengers about last-minute cancellations and possible delays due to changing airspace conditions. Travelers were urged to verify their flight status before heading to Hyderabad airport to avoid inconvenience.

Operation Sindoor impact

Flustered by the Indian armed forces’ attack on terror bases, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed retaliation.

India’s targeted military strikes under Operation Sindoor hit nine high-value terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the hideouts of top terror masterminds Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed.

Addressing the nation following India’s unprecedented action against terrorism, Sharif on Wednesday asserted Pakistan’s intent to respond forcefully.

In view of the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, various airports in northern India were closed. Due to the ongoing situation, many flights from Hyderabad airport to northern India were cancelled.

Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for real-time updates before planning their travel.