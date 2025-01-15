Bigg Boss 18 Top 5: One more eviction after Shilpa Shirodkar

Mumbai: As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 inches closer, excitement among fans is at its peak. The much-anticipated finale, set to take place on January 19, will crown one among the top six contestants as the winner of this season. Currently vying for the coveted trophy are Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, and Chum Darang.

The latest eviction shocker came with Shilpa Shirodkar exiting the finale race, leaving viewers speculating about the next elimination. And now, as per insides, the makers are planning one more eviction to narrow the competition to the top five finalists. This crucial elimination update is expected to come on January 16.

While fans are busy predicting the next ouster, all eyes are on Eisha Singh and Rajat Dalal, as many believe one of them might be the next to walk out. Social media platforms are abuzz with polls and debates.

Bigg Boss 18 Top 5 Prediction

Based on audience buzz and online hype, the potential top 5 finalists could include —

Rajat Dalal

Vivian Dsena

Karanveer Mehra

Avinash Mishra

Chum Darang

Who do you think will face the axe next and miss out on the grand finale? Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18 grand finale.