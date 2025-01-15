Bigg Boss 18 Top 5: One more eviction after Shilpa Shirodkar

The latest eviction shocker came with Shilpa Shirodkar exiting the finale race, leaving viewers speculating about the next elimination

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th January 2025 4:10 pm IST
Bigg Boss 18 finale: One more eviction on cards; Top 5 finalists
Bigg Boss 18 finalists Chum Darang and Rajat Dalal (Instagram)

Mumbai: As the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 inches closer, excitement among fans is at its peak. The much-anticipated finale, set to take place on January 19, will crown one among the top six contestants as the winner of this season. Currently vying for the coveted trophy are Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, and Chum Darang.

The latest eviction shocker came with Shilpa Shirodkar exiting the finale race, leaving viewers speculating about the next elimination. And now, as per insides, the makers are planning one more eviction to narrow the competition to the top five finalists. This crucial elimination update is expected to come on January 16.

While fans are busy predicting the next ouster, all eyes are on Eisha Singh and Rajat Dalal, as many believe one of them might be the next to walk out. Social media platforms are abuzz with polls and debates.

Bigg Boss 18 Top 5 Prediction

Based on audience buzz and online hype, the potential top 5 finalists could include —

  • Rajat Dalal
  • Vivian Dsena
  • Karanveer Mehra
  • Avinash Mishra
  • Chum Darang

Who do you think will face the axe next and miss out on the grand finale? Let us know in the comments below!

