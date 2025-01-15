Final predictions: Winner, 1st and 2nd runner-up of Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: The countdown for Bigg Boss 18 finale has officially begun now. The grand finale is all set to take place this weekend on January 19. Six contestants who are vying for the trophy are Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, and Chum Darang.

Having completed more than three months of intense competition, viewers are now in a position to assess the contestants’ gameplay and entertainment quotient. Discussions are already rife on social media platforms about the probable finalists of BB 18 and who will become the winner of the ongoing season.

Bigg Boss 18 Winner Name

The stage is set for a fierce clash, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious. Many insiders are claiming that either Vivian Dsena or Karanveer Mehra will lift the Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

A latest tweet from The Khabri, a dedicated social media page for Bigg Boss updates, has intensified the buzz by boldly declaring Vivian Dsena as the winner of the season.

The Khabri’s final prediction

Winner: Vivian Dsena

Runner-up: Rajat Dalal

2nd Runner-up: Karanveer Mehra

4th Place: Chum Darang

5th Place: Avinash Mishra

#BiggBoss18 Final Prediction and TOP 3 Rankings



1 #VivianDsena Winner

2 #RajatDalal RunnerUp

3 #KaranveerMehra 2nd Runner-up

4 #ChumDarang

5 #AvinashMishra



NOTE:This is just our prediction, Keep voting for your favourite contestant to make them win — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 15, 2025

The Khabri’s predictions have proven accurate in past seasons, adding weight to this proclamation. Notably, during the Bigg Boss 17 finale week, The Khabri predicted Munawar Faruqui would win, and he did, defeating Abhishek Kumar by a huge margin. During Bigg Boss OTT 3 too, the X handle predicted that Sana Makbul will lift the trphy and she did.

Eisha Singh to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18?

The latest eviction shocker came with Shilpa Shirodkar exiting the finale race, leaving viewers speculating about the next elimination. And now, as per insides, the makers are planning one more eviction to narrow the competition to the top five finalists. Eisha Singh has high chances of walking out of the show tomorrow.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 18? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18 grand finale.