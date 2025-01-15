Hyderabad’s favourite coffee shop now opens at Kokapet

After marking its mark across India and internationally, Roastery Coffee House has returned to its home for Hyderabad 2.0. With its new branch in Kokapet, the coffee house continues to redefine the city’s cafe experience with its carefully curated brews and cozy ambience.

Touted as the pioneer of coffee culture in Hyderabad, this cafe found immense success in its first branch at Banjara Hills, spreading to other cities like Lucknow, Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata and Noida. In fact, Roastery Coffee House has marked its footprint as the true ambassador of quality coffee with its branch in Finland.

Building on this success, the brand has unveiled its 9th outlet at Kokapet, bringing the signature Roastery experience to this up-and-coming part of Hyderabad.

Roastery Coffee House’s new branch

The new Kokapet branch reflects Roastery Coffee House’s commitment to creating spaces that blend quality and comfort. It features similar interiors to its other branches with outdoor seating and a huge coffee bar.

As with all its outlets, this new branch also serves their speciality coffees like the Cranberry Coffee and the Brownie Blend. The menu too serves a range of Roastery classics, including their burgers, pastas, and pizzas.

The cafe’s emphasis on sourcing high-quality, single-origin beans has not only solidified its reputation as a favourite of coffee enthusiasts in Hyderabad.

With this expansion, Roastery Coffee House continues to champion the Indian coffee narrative, offering a global experience while staying true to its roots.

Have you been to Roastery’s Kokapet branch yet? Comment down below.