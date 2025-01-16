Numaish in Hyderabad: Passengers stuck upside down in amusement ride

Hyderabad: An amusement ride at Hyderabad’s Numaish got stuck upside down for over 25 minutes on Thursday evening, January 16. The ride which reportedly had few passengers on board halted unexpectedly due to battery issues raising concern among visitors.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the exhibition society explained that “The amusement ride got stuck upside down during a trial run due to battery issues. Technicians on-site quickly replaced the battery restoring the ride’s functionality.”

However, footage of the incident shows passengers inside the ride.

Fortunately, No injuries were reported and the amusement ride at Numaish in Hyderabad was resumed after the brief delay.

An amusement ride at Hyderabad's Numaish got stuck upside down for more than 25 minutes on Thursday evening, January 16. The ride which reportedly had few passengers on board halted unexpectedly due to battery… pic.twitter.com/jElvGfP4e2 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 16, 2025

Visiting hours, ticket price of Numaish in Hyderabad

Earlier, speaking to Siasat.com, B Surrender Reddy, the secretary of the society, revealed that the ticket price for Numaish will rise from Rs 40 to Rs 50, marking a hike of Rs 10. Last time, it was hiked in January 2023.

Last year, Numaish in Hyderabad was open from 4:00 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays and from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm on weekends and holidays. However, the managing committee retains the authority to adjust these hours if necessary.

During Hyderabad’s Numaish 2023, a mobile app was rolled out for exhibition visitors with four language options for its users including Telugu, Hindi, Urdu and English. Citizens may download Numaish from Apple and Android app stores to explore and shop, access fun zones, and remain updated on various events in Hyderabad.

In addition to facilitating navigation for the visitors, the app will also help track the missing kids at the children’s booth.

‘Children Special’ on January 31

Recently, the exhibition hosted ‘Ladies Day’ on January 9. On January 31, a ‘Children Special’ event will be observed.

This year, the exhibition received around 2,500 applications for stalls, and approximately 2,200 stalls featuring crockery, readymade garments, shawls, handicrafts, beddings, upholstery, and more have been allocated for the Numaish in Hyderabad. In addition to shopping, the exhibition blends commerce, business, recreation, and relaxation and is expected to attract lakhs of visitors.

To ensure the safety and well-being of visitors, the exhibition society has implemented robust security measures, including CCTV surveillance, security personnel, an on-site police station, and fire safety protocols.



