From Niloufer ki chai to PUBG, what’s new at Numaish this year

The 84th All India Industrial Exhibition aka Numaish has started with a bang, already drawing huge crowds from across Hyderabad and beyond. Just like every year, Numaish has only gotten bigger and better with over 2,000 stalls spread across the expansive grounds. Indeed, it continues to be a one-stop shopping destination with its wide selection of clothes, footwear, accessories, home decor items, food stalls and entertainment options.

While the exhibition continues to showcase its signature range of products and features which have made it a favourite for many years, it has also made some exciting new additions, which are being welcomed by its loyal patrons.

To ensure you do not miss out on these new delights, Siasat.com has curated a list of all the exciting new features at Numaish 2025. So read along and do not miss out on the fun!

1. Online ticket purchase

One of the most asked-for and notable changes this year is the introduction of online ticket purchases. With a simple scan of the QR Code or a visit to www.exhibitionsociety.com/tickets, visitors can skip the long queues at the ticket counter and head straight into the action. This move also reflects how the 8-decade-old Numaish is becoming younger and more digital-savvy.

2. Cafe Niloufer ki Chai

Entering the exhibition grounds for the very first time is Cafe Niloufer, a name that is synonymous with Irani chai and Osmania biscuit. Visitors can now enjoy its signature treats while they take a break from shopping. Though a giant in Hyderabad’s F&B industry, Niloufer is facing tough competition from Pista House, which has long had an established presence at Numaish. It remains to be seen if Niloufer ki Irani chai will face stiff competition with Pista House’s Zafrani chai.

3. Casa de Latte

Another exciting addition this year is Casa de Latte’s stall, a specialty coffee shop known for its gourmet lattes and fresh bakes. The coffee shop exclusively caters to a niche audience of coffee enthusiasts at a premium pricing. This addition is quite unique as the exhibition has traditionally catered to a more mass-market audience with affordable food offerings. Its presence could be the start of a new trend at Numaish, potentially paving the way for more high-end food and beverage options in future editions of the exhibition.

4. Battlegrounds Numaish

For the first time in 84 years, the exhibition ground will be turned into the ultimate gaming arena with Battlegrounds Numaish (BGN). It is going to be the ultimate esports experience with a BGMI LAN tournament, esports workshops, meet & greet, open mic and live band performances lined up from February 3-8. The much-awaited event will be an iconic fusion of the exhibition’s cultural charm and the thrill of esports. With BGN, it is clear that Numaish is not only staying relevant but also appealing to the tech generation.

What are some other additions you have noticed at Numaish 2025? Comment below.