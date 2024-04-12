Hyderabad restaurants see surge in biryani demand during Ramzan

Hyderabad: Hyderabad restaurants experienced a surge in biryani orders during Ramzan, with significant demand also witnessed for Haleem.

According to analysis by food delivery aggregator Swiggy, around six million plates of biryani were ordered during Ramzan across India, representing a 15 percent increase compared to other months.

Hyderabad restaurant saw highest demand for biryani

The analysis by the food delivery aggregator revealed that over one million plates of biryani were ordered by the residents of Hyderabad during the holy month.

Additionally, Hyderabad restaurants saw a huge demand for Haleem, with over 5.3 lakh plates of the dish ordered during Ramzan.

Moreover, the demand was also witnessed for sweets such as malpua, dates, and phirni.

Swiggy saw increase in Iftar orders

During Ramzan, Swiggy witnessed a 34 percent increase in iftar orders between 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Traditional favorites like haleem and samosa continued to dominate the iftar table, the company said in a statement.

Apart from Hyderabad, cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Meerut also saw a drastic increase in orders placed for iftar sweet dishes.