Free travel for women in TSRTC buses challenged in Telangana HC

Hyderabad: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Telangana High Court against the state government’s scheme offering free travel to women on Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses.

The PIL emphasizes the inconvenience being faced by ‘genuine’ passengers due to ‘unnecessary’ travels.

Violation of Article 15, claims PIL

Claiming a violation of Article 15, the PIL, filed by A Harender Kumar, a private employee and Bandlaguda resident, argues that the foundation of TSRTC’s operation is derived from the Road Transport Act of 1950, empowering the Union government to frame laws.

It further alleges that providing free travel to women in TSRTC buses contradicts Article 15 of the Indian Constitution.

Highlighting the scheme’s side effects, Kumar asserts that it causes inconvenience to genuine passengers due to the surge in commuters.

Free travel to women in TSRTC buses

The initiative, promising free travel for girls, women, and trans persons on the buses, was one of Congress’ promises made during the assembly election campaign.

It falls under one of the six guarantees that the Telangana Congress vowed to implement in the coming days.

However, the scheme has led to an increased passenger load on TSRTC buses, inconvenience, unnecessary travel, and a burden on taxpayers. It is sparking discontent in certain sections of society.