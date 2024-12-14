Bigg Boss 18 grand finale date locked, show to end after 15 weeks

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is currently in its 9th week, and the competition is heating up with 14 contestants still in the race to make it to the grand finale. The latest twist came with the eviction of Tajinder Bagga, who became the most latest contestant to leave the show.

As the show continues to captivate viewers, there’s an exciting update about the grand finale.

Bigg Boss 18 is set to conclude in January after 15 weeks run, and the makers have officially locked in the date for the much-anticipated event. Mark your calendars! The grand finale of BB 18 will take place on 19th January 2025.

The remaining contestants, including popular faces like Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, and others, are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience and make their mark as the show inches closer to its finale. With each passing week, the drama, alliances, and twists keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

While the end is in sight, several more evictions are expected in the coming weeks as the competition intensifies. The race to the finale is far from over, and fans can expect more surprises and emotional moments along the way.

So, are you excited for the Bigg Boss 18 finale? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.