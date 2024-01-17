Hyderabad braces for power cuts until Feb 10 – Check daily outage schedule online

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has announced scheduled power cuts in Hyderabad for maintenance and repair works ahead of the upcoming summer.

Anticipating a surge in electricity demand during the summer, TSSPDCL will take up maintenance and repair works on power lines and substations on a rotational basis within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Daily schedule of power cuts in Hyderabad

To keep residents informed, detailed information about the daily power outage schedule will be made available on the official website of TSSPDCL (click here).

In order to minimize inconvenience to the residents of Hyderabad, TSSPDCL has set a timeline for field-level staff to complete maintenance work swiftly, aiming to conclude each session within 15 minutes to 2 hours.

Efforts to optimize power infrastructure

This initiative, excluding Sundays and festivals, is geared towards optimizing the power infrastructure to meet the expected high demand during the summer season.

TSSPDCL urges electricity consumers in areas where maintenance works are to be carried out to cooperate with the electricity department.