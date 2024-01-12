Hyderabad experiences summer heat in winter season: These areas witness high temp

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad are once again experiencing summer-like heat during the winter season as the maximum temperature in the city has increased.

Yesterday, the maximum temperatures in the city surpassed 35 degrees Celsius, with many areas recording temperatures exceeding 32 degrees Celsius.

Areas in Hyderabad where summer-like temp were recorded

Yesterday, many areas in Hyderabad have witnessed temperatures crossing 32 degrees, making residents feel the warmth of summer in the midst of winter.

As per Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), following is a list of areas in Hyderabad where summer-like temperatures were recorded:

Area in Hyderabad Maximum temperature (in degree celsius) Ameerpet 35.1 Khairatabad 33.3 Shaikpet 33.3 Mondamarket 33.0 Bahadurpura 33.0 Golconda 33.0 Saidabad 32.9 Asifnagar 32.8 Nampally 32.7 Bandlaguda 32.7 Musheerabad 32.6 Himayatnagar 32.5 Maredpally 32.4 Charminar 32.1 Source: TSDPS

Minimum temperatures rise

Additionally, apart from the summer-like maximum temperatures, Hyderabad is also witnessing a rise in minimum temperatures.

Yesterday, Amberpet recorded the highest minimum temperature at 21.5 degrees Celsius, which is relatively higher compared to the normal winter temperatures in Hyderabad.

Weather forecast for Hyderabad winter

According to TSDPS, Hyderabad is not expected to receive any rainfall over the next three days.

The maximum temperatures are projected to be between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain in the 18-20 degrees Celsius range.

For the next few days, Hyderabad is expected to continue experiencing summer-like heat during the winter season.