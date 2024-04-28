IMD Hyderabad forecasts thunderstorm, lightning in Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted thunderstorms and lightning in Telangana districts on April 29.

It will provide much-needed relief as the highest maximum temperature has reached 45.4 degrees Celsius, recorded in Karimnagar.

According to the IMD Hyderabad, 14 districts of Telangana will experience thunderstorms and lightning.

These districts include Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, J. Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Sangareddy, Y. Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Khammam.

Drop in temperature likely

As per IMD Hyderabad, following the thunderstorm, temperatures in the state may drop to the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius. However, this drop in temperature is expected in only a few districts and not the entire state.

Yesterday, Jagtial, Mulugu, Nalgonda, and Karimnagar recorded maximum temperatures of more than 45 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius was observed at Charminar.

Some areas in the city where temperatures exceeded 42 degrees Celsius include Bahadurpura, Shaikpet, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Musheerabad, Golconda, Asifnagar, Bandlaguda, Saidabad, and Maredpally.

With the forecasted thunderstorms and lightning in various Telangana districts by IMD Hyderabad, temperatures are likely to drop significantly.