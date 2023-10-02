Monsoon ends: Know where rainfall hit hardest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon season concluded on Saturday with Hyderabad receiving ‘excess’ cumulative rainfall despite it being an El Nino year. A rainfall deviation of 25 percent was recorded.

During this year’s southwest monsoon season, Hyderabad received a cumulative rainfall of 769.5 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 615.4 mm. While the city experienced ‘excess’ rainfall overall, some areas saw normal rainfall.

Among the mandals in Hyderabad, Shaikpet, Maredpally, Charminar, Asifnagar, Nampally, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, and Tirumalgiri recorded rainfall deviations higher than the city’s average.

District Cumulative rainfall in mm Deviation (in percent) Shaikpet 910.7 51 Maredpally 908.5 46 Charminar 835.2 37 Asifnagar 832.2 36 Nampally 799.0 31 Khairatabad 835.1 31 Secunderabad 863.0 31 Tirumalgiri 795.6 26

Across the entire state, ‘normal’ rainfall was recorded during the current monsoon season. However, several districts, including Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Warangal, and Hyderabad, experienced ‘excess’ rainfall.

Telangana recorded an average cumulative rainfall of 861.1 mm against the normal rainfall of 738.6 mm, resulting in a deviation of 17 percent.

For the entire country, ‘below-average’ cumulative rainfall has been recorded, with 820 mm compared to the long-period average of 868.6 mm.

The India Meteorological Department, however, stated that positive factors, primarily the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), mitigated some of the deficiency caused by El Niño conditions and provided ‘near-normal’ precipitation.

Before 2023, India had experienced ‘normal’ and ‘above-normal’ rainfall during the monsoon season for four consecutive years.