Lulu Mall fever grips Hyderabad, results in major traffic snarls

Hyderabad: Many places in Hyderabad are experiencing traffic snarls due to the newly inaugurated Lulu Mall in the city. Many people are flocking to visit the mall. Due to vehicles going to and from the mall, traffic problems are being witnessed on the streets of Kukatpally, Balanagar, and the Y junction.

After witnessing the traffic issue, many people took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their experiences. Some of them claimed that they took over one hour just to cover two to three kilometers.

Tagging Hyderabad Traffic Police, a netizen wrote, ‘NH65 is experiencing super high traffic due to LULU mall opening. From metro pillar A906 to pillar A713.’

@HYDTP NH65 is experiencing super high traffic due to LULU mall opening. From metro pillar A906 to pillar A713 . And the parking at LULU mall is super congested and the staff isn’t able to manage , @hydcitypolice @KTRBRS please look into the issue #traffic #luluhyd #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/ZR5CFv7FFP — wanderer (@admiral_ares_) September 30, 2023

Another netizen wrote, ‘Heavy traffic in KPHB colony due to Lulu mall; this has been occurring for the last 2 days.’

Heavy traffic in Kphb colony due to lulu mall this is occurring from last 2 days we have patients and rehabilitation centres in 3rd phase, please take necessary action to control traffic @KTRBRS @KTRoffice @TelanganaCMO @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/TTMiWe6mkJ — Rama Krishna Raju Gadiraju (@KrishnaGadiraju) October 1, 2023

Following are some other reactions from netizens:

Janalu gorrellekka unnaru aa lulu mall open chesudu endo gani idem traffic ra ayya 🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/mz1ruiX9ue — MAHESH !! (@MaheshReddyHere) October 1, 2023

Situation inside Lulu Mall in Hyderabad

The situation inside Lulu Mall is no different. There, too, people are facing problems as it is becoming heavily crowded.

One of the netizens claimed that people are witnessing huge waiting lines for billing. He further claimed that escalators are stopping working in the middle due to overload.

Lulu mall Hyderabad , heavily crowded , huge waiting lines for billings. And the staff isn’t able to manage the crowd , escalators stop working in the middle due to overload , parking is a disaster and going to mall itself is a task due to heavy traffic #luluhyd #trending pic.twitter.com/OopU7ZWp7b — wanderer (@admiral_ares_) September 30, 2023

Another social media user claimed stampede-like scenes at Lulu Mall in Hyderabad. Regretting his decision to visit the mall on Sunday, he alleged that he wasted five hours due to traffic and long queues.

Stampede like scenes at Lulu Mall, Hyderabad. Bad decision to visit on a Sunday. Wasted 5 hours, stuck in traffic, wait times for food almost 1 hour and didn’t even purchase anything because of long lines. Plus the heat omg! Horrible experience. #lulumall #hyderabad #telangana pic.twitter.com/3t3VoGR9Lk — AB (@iiabhisheksingh) October 1, 2023

Mall inaugurated recently

Recently, the Lulu Mall in Hyderabad was inaugurated by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, in the presence of Lulu Group Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali MA.

The mall offers a wide range of facilities and amenities. Along with stores featuring 75 domestic and international brands, the mall houses a five-screen cinema hall with a seating capacity of 1400 persons, a multi-cuisine food court, and more, all conveniently under one roof.

Spanning a vast area of five lakh square meters, it stands as one of the largest shopping destinations in Hyderabad.