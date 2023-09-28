Lulu Group to set up food processing plant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After inaugurating a mall in Hyderabad, the Lulu Group, a renowned Indian Emirati-based multinational conglomerate company, aims to establish a food processing plant in the city.

During the inauguration of Lulu Mall in Hyderabad, the group’s chairman, MA Yusuff Ali, announced that their next project would be a food processing facility, which includes meat processing, in Hyderabad.

He also reiterated that an investment of Rs 3500 crore would be made in Telangana for projects ranging from a destination mall to a food processing plant.

Yesterday, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, in the presence of Yusuff Ali, inaugurated Lulu Mall in Hyderabad, which later opened to the public.

The mall offers a wide range of facilities and amenities. Along with stores featuring 75 domestic and international brands, the mall houses a five-screen cinema hall with a seating capacity of 1400 persons, a multi-cuisine food court, and more, all conveniently under one roof.

Spanning a vast area of five lakh square meters, it stands as one of the largest shopping destinations in Hyderabad.

To establish a presence in Hyderabad, the Lulu Group has rebranded the previously known Manjeera Mall in Kukatpally, investing Rs 300 crore in the mall.