Hyderabad: Lulu Mall inaugurated

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, in the presence of Lulu Group chairman and managing director Yusuff Ali MA, inaugurated Lulu Mall in Hyderabad today. The mall will open its doors to the public at 3 p.m. today.

With this inauguration, Hyderabad proudly became the sixth city in India to have a Lulu Mall. The other cities that have Lulu malls are Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Kochi, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Lulu Mall in the city promises to be a shopper’s paradise, offering a wide array of facilities and amenities. In addition to stores featuring 75 domestic and international brands, the mall will house a five-screen cinema hall with a seating capacity of 1400 persons, a multi-cuisine food court, and more, all conveniently under one roof.

To establish a presence in the city, the Lulu Group has rebranded the previously known Manjeera Mall in Kukatpally. The group has invested Rs 300 crore in the mall.