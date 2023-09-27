Hyderabad: Lulu Mall inaugurated

The mall will open its doors to the public at 3 p.m. today.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th September 2023 12:33 pm IST
Lulu Mall in Hyderabad
Lulu Mall in Hyderabad [Image: YouTube]

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao, in the presence of Lulu Group chairman and managing director Yusuff Ali MA, inaugurated Lulu Mall in Hyderabad today. The mall will open its doors to the public at 3 p.m. today.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

With this inauguration, Hyderabad proudly became the sixth city in India to have a Lulu Mall. The other cities that have Lulu malls are Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Kochi, Lucknow, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read
Lulu Mall to open doors on Wed – Know other malls in Hyderabad

Lulu Mall in the city promises to be a shopper’s paradise, offering a wide array of facilities and amenities. In addition to stores featuring 75 domestic and international brands, the mall will house a five-screen cinema hall with a seating capacity of 1400 persons, a multi-cuisine food court, and more, all conveniently under one roof.

MS Education Academy

To establish a presence in the city, the Lulu Group has rebranded the previously known Manjeera Mall in Kukatpally. The group has invested Rs 300 crore in the mall.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 27th September 2023 12:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
Back to top button