El Nino spurs intense summer season temperatures in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is currently experiencing intense summer heat this season, attributed to a rise in temperature due to El Nino.

This aligns with the forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which stated that El Nino conditions would elevate temperatures above normal levels during March, April, and May in Hyderabad and other parts of the country.

Hyderabad already experiencing intense summer season temperatures

As per the data by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), over the past few days, temperatures in Hyderabad have surged, reaching as high as 39.4 degrees Celsius recorded on March 6 at Shaikpet. It is anticipated that the city’s temperatures may touch 40 degrees Celsius soon due to the impact of El Nino.

The following areas in Hyderabad witnessed temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Areas in Hyderabad Maximum temperature in degrees celsius Maredpally 39.3 Mondamarket 38.8 Bandlaguda 38.8 Musheerabad 38.7 Bahadurpura 38.6 Asifnagar 38.6 Bansilalpet 38.6 Nampally 38.5 Shaikpet 38.4 Golconda 38.3 Khairatabad 38.1 Bahadurpura 38.1 Source: TSDPS

Impact of El Nino in Hyderabad, other cities

El Nino is a climate pattern that causes abnormal warming of surface water in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, resulting in a rise in sea surface temperatures by as much as 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. This phenomenon significantly influences weather patterns including summer season temperatures in Hyderabad and other parts of the globe.

Also Read Hyderabad’s electricity demand peaks with onset of summer season

India has witnessed 18 droughts in the past 100 years, with 13 of them associated with El Nino.

The count of El Nino years increased from seven between 1900 and 1950 to 15 between 1951 and 2021.