El Nino spurs intense summer season temperatures in Hyderabad

Temperatures in Hyderabad have reached as high as 39.4 degrees Celsius.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2024 7:32 pm IST
Hyderabad again witnesses summer in winter
Representational photo

Hyderabad is currently experiencing intense summer heat this season, attributed to a rise in temperature due to El Nino.

This aligns with the forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), which stated that El Nino conditions would elevate temperatures above normal levels during March, April, and May in Hyderabad and other parts of the country.

Hyderabad already experiencing intense summer season temperatures

As per the data by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), over the past few days, temperatures in Hyderabad have surged, reaching as high as 39.4 degrees Celsius recorded on March 6 at Shaikpet. It is anticipated that the city’s temperatures may touch 40 degrees Celsius soon due to the impact of El Nino.

MS Education Academy

The following areas in Hyderabad witnessed temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Areas in HyderabadMaximum temperature in degrees celsius
Maredpally39.3
Mondamarket38.8
Bandlaguda38.8
Musheerabad38.7
Bahadurpura38.6
Asifnagar38.6
Bansilalpet38.6
Nampally38.5
Shaikpet38.4
Golconda38.3
Khairatabad38.1
Bahadurpura38.1
Source: TSDPS
Also Read
Hyderabad’s temperatures cross 39°C as summer heats up – These areas sizzle

Impact of El Nino in Hyderabad, other cities

El Nino is a climate pattern that causes abnormal warming of surface water in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, resulting in a rise in sea surface temperatures by as much as 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. This phenomenon significantly influences weather patterns including summer season temperatures in Hyderabad and other parts of the globe.

Also Read
Hyderabad’s electricity demand peaks with onset of summer season

India has witnessed 18 droughts in the past 100 years, with 13 of them associated with El Nino.

The count of El Nino years increased from seven between 1900 and 1950 to 15 between 1951 and 2021.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2024 7:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button