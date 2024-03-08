Hyderabad’s electricity demand peaks with onset of summer season

Hyderabad: With the onset of the summer season in Hyderabad, the demand for electricity has significantly increased, reaching a new peak on Wednesday.

This trend is not limited to Hyderabad alone. Many other districts in Telangana are experiencing a surge in power demand.

Hyderabad’s power demand peaks in summer season

As Hyderabad grapples with high temperatures, the demand for electricity rises due to increased usage of air conditioners, water coolers, and other devices.

According to data from the Telangana State Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TSPDCL), the power demand in Telangana reached 298.19 million units on March 6, compared to 293.52 million units on the same day in 2023.

In Hyderabad, the demand peaked at 69.31 million units on March 6, compared to 58.75 million units on the same day last year.

Surge in temperature in Hyderabad

The rise in the electricity demand in Hyderabad is due to the surge in temperature. It surpassed 38 degrees Celsius in many areas.

Weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for accurate predictions, forecasts a further intensification of summer heat, with Hyderabad’s temperature expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius from March 10.

Temperature crosses 39°C for the first in Hyderabad. Very early this year



Heat to continue everyday. First 40°C likely after March 10 🔥 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 6, 2024

As the temperatures are expected to rise during the summer season in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts, electricity demand is likely to increase further.