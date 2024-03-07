Hyderabad’s temperatures cross 39°C as summer heats up – These areas sizzle

Hyderabad: The maximum temperatures in Hyderabad crossed 39 degrees Celsius yesterday, with the highest temperature of 39.4 recorded in Shaikpet as summer heats up.
In many parts of the city, temperatures surged beyond 38 degrees Celsius, and some areas recorded temperatures beyond 39 degrees Celsius.
Hyderabad areas that recorded high temperatures due to summer heat
According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), yesterday’s temperatures in the city ranged from 35.6 to 39.4 degrees Celsius. Throughout Telangana, a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius was touched in certain districts.
Areas in the city where the temperature exceeded 39 degrees Celsius include:
|Areas
|Maximum temperatures in degrees Celsius
|Shaikpet
|39.4
|Mondamarket
|39.4
|Khairatabad
|39.2
|Bansilalpet
|39.1
Mercury set to reach 40 degrees celsius
Weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for accurate predictions, forecasts that the summer heat will intensify further and Hyderabad’s temperature is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius from March 10.
As Hyderabad has not received rainfall for the past 90 days and is unlikely to see downpour in the next few days, it is poised to experience the longest dry period in the past 4-5 years.
In view of the expected temperature rise during the summer season in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts, precautionary measures are advisable, especially when outdoors during the daytime.