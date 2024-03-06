Hyderabad real estate: Lowest budgets recorded for 2BHK flats in these areas

Approximately 48 percent of homebuyers prefer 3BHK, while 44 percent still opt for 2BHK flats or homes in Hyderabad.

Published: 6th March 2024 11:03 am IST
Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad has experienced an increase in the average budget range for 2BHK flats in various areas across the city. However, this trend is not consistent across all regions.

As per the FICCI-ANAROCK Consumer Sentiment Survey (H2 2023), the highest average rate per square foot is Rs 8000, while the lowest is Rs 4750.

Average budget for 2BHK flats is lowest in South Hyderabad areas

According to the survey of the real estate market in Hyderabad, in areas falling under the South Hyderabad zone, the average budget range for 2BHK flats is Rs 45 lakh-55 lakh. In these regions, the average rate per square foot is Rs 4800.

Some of the areas encompassed by South Hyderabad include:

  1. Malakpet
  2. Santoshnagar
  3. Chandrayangutta
  4. Charminar
  5. Falaknuma
  6. Rajendra Nagar
ZonesAverage budget range for 2BHK (in Rs)Average rate (in Rs/sqft)
Central Hyderabad1 Cr – 1.5 Cr8000
East Hyderabad55 lakh – 70 lakh4750
North Hyderabad55 lakh – 65 lakh4850
South Hyderabad45 lakh – 55 lakh4800
West Hyderabad65 lakh – 90 lakh 6550
Source: ANAROCK Research

Real estate market in Hyderabad sees rise in demand for 3BHKs

As per the survey report on the real estate market in Hyderabad, the demand for 3BHK homes has exceeded that of 2BHK homes in the city.

Approximately 48 percent of homebuyers prefer 3BHK, while 44 percent still opt for 2BHK flats or homes in Hyderabad.

The demand for 1BHK and 4BHK & above is the lowest in Hyderabad, accounting for only 4 percent of homebuyers.

