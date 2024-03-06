Hyderabad real estate: Lowest budgets recorded for 2BHK flats in these areas

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad has experienced an increase in the average budget range for 2BHK flats in various areas across the city. However, this trend is not consistent across all regions.

As per the FICCI-ANAROCK Consumer Sentiment Survey (H2 2023), the highest average rate per square foot is Rs 8000, while the lowest is Rs 4750.

Average budget for 2BHK flats is lowest in South Hyderabad areas

According to the survey of the real estate market in Hyderabad, in areas falling under the South Hyderabad zone, the average budget range for 2BHK flats is Rs 45 lakh-55 lakh. In these regions, the average rate per square foot is Rs 4800.

Some of the areas encompassed by South Hyderabad include:

Malakpet Santoshnagar Chandrayangutta Charminar Falaknuma Rajendra Nagar

Zones Average budget range for 2BHK (in Rs) Average rate (in Rs/sqft) Central Hyderabad 1 Cr – 1.5 Cr 8000 East Hyderabad 55 lakh – 70 lakh 4750 North Hyderabad 55 lakh – 65 lakh 4850 South Hyderabad 45 lakh – 55 lakh 4800 West Hyderabad 65 lakh – 90 lakh 6550 Source: ANAROCK Research

Real estate market in Hyderabad sees rise in demand for 3BHKs

As per the survey report on the real estate market in Hyderabad, the demand for 3BHK homes has exceeded that of 2BHK homes in the city.

Approximately 48 percent of homebuyers prefer 3BHK, while 44 percent still opt for 2BHK flats or homes in Hyderabad.

Also Read Real estate in Hyderabad: These areas see rise in rental rates

The demand for 1BHK and 4BHK & above is the lowest in Hyderabad, accounting for only 4 percent of homebuyers.