Hyderabad real estate: Lowest budgets recorded for 2BHK flats in these areas

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad has experienced an increase in the average budget range for 2BHK flats in various areas across the city. However, this trend is not consistent across all regions.
As per the FICCI-ANAROCK Consumer Sentiment Survey (H2 2023), the highest average rate per square foot is Rs 8000, while the lowest is Rs 4750.
Average budget for 2BHK flats is lowest in South Hyderabad areas
According to the survey of the real estate market in Hyderabad, in areas falling under the South Hyderabad zone, the average budget range for 2BHK flats is Rs 45 lakh-55 lakh. In these regions, the average rate per square foot is Rs 4800.
Some of the areas encompassed by South Hyderabad include:
- Malakpet
- Santoshnagar
- Chandrayangutta
- Charminar
- Falaknuma
- Rajendra Nagar
|Zones
|Average budget range for 2BHK (in Rs)
|Average rate (in Rs/sqft)
|Central Hyderabad
|1 Cr – 1.5 Cr
|8000
|East Hyderabad
|55 lakh – 70 lakh
|4750
|North Hyderabad
|55 lakh – 65 lakh
|4850
|South Hyderabad
|45 lakh – 55 lakh
|4800
|West Hyderabad
|65 lakh – 90 lakh
|6550
Real estate market in Hyderabad sees rise in demand for 3BHKs
As per the survey report on the real estate market in Hyderabad, the demand for 3BHK homes has exceeded that of 2BHK homes in the city.
Approximately 48 percent of homebuyers prefer 3BHK, while 44 percent still opt for 2BHK flats or homes in Hyderabad.
The demand for 1BHK and 4BHK & above is the lowest in Hyderabad, accounting for only 4 percent of homebuyers.