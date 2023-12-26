Watch: Dense fog poses challenges to commuters in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Dense fog enveloping Hyderabad is causing visibility challenges to city commuters. Yesterday, the Hyderabad airport diverted a dozen flights due to the prevailing weather conditions.

The weather conditions are prevailing due to a dip in the minimum temperature in Hyderabad. Many places have recorded minimum temperatures below 17 degrees Celsius.

Poor visibility

Due to dense fog, netizens shared videos depicting struggles with visibility challenges in Hyderabad. On their X handles, they posted videos of fog on the outer ring road (ORR) and photographs from their residences.

Impact on flight services at Hyderabad Airport

On Monday, poor visibility due to fog at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad led to the diversion of at least a dozen flights.

Officials mentioned that poor visibility due to dense fog affected flight operations, diverting flights to Bengaluru, Nagpur, and other airports, including those from Muscat, Doha, Dammam, and Riyadh.

How to avoid accidents due to fog in Hyderabad

Changing weather in Hyderabad has led to dense fog, posing visibility challenges for commuters. Foggy conditions significantly increase the chances of accidents, as seen yesterday when a driver, due to thick fog, inadvertently drove into Sivareddypet Lake in Vikarabad.

To drive safely amid dense fog, consider the following tips:

Drive slowly. Shift to fog lights and low beams. Take a known route. Maintain a safe distance to prevent accidents by stopping instantly.

Despite these tips, the risk of accidents cannot be ruled out in foggy weather. It is advisable to avoid traveling in such conditions whenever possible.

Why is Hyderabad witnessing fog?

Fog, a visible aerosol consisting of water droplets, can be considered a low-lying cloud.

It forms when water vapor condenses into tiny water droplets suspended in the air, typically due to a dip in temperature and weak sunlight.

Hyderabad typically experiences dense fog during the winter season.