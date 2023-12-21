These areas in Hyderabad shiver as night temperatures dip

Hyderabad: Residents in many areas of Hyderabad are experiencing a winter chill as the night temperature has dipped, a trend expected to continue in the coming days.
Similarly, in various other Telangana districts, people are shivering as the night temperature has dropped to as low as 6.6 degrees Celsius.
Areas with low night temperatures in Hyderabad
According to a report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the nighttime temperature in some parts of the city has dropped below 15 degrees Celsius. With temperatures as low as 11.9 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad, many people have started using warm clothing during the nights and early mornings.
The following are areas where the temperature dropped below 15 degrees Celsius.
|Area
|Minimum temperature (in degree celsius)
|Tirumalagiri
|14.2
|Bandlaguda
|14.0
|Maredpally
|11.9
|Shaikpet
|13.9
|Golconda
|13.6
|Musheerabad
|14.9
|Mondamarket
|13.9
|Bahadurpura
|14
Temperatures in other Telangana districts
Apart from Hyderabad, residents in other districts of Telangana are also witnessing winter chills, with night temperatures dropping below 10 degrees Celsius in many areas.
The following are Telangana districts where the minimum temperature dipped below 10 degrees Celsius.
|District
|Minimum temperature (in degrees Celsius)
|Kumuram Bheem
|6.6
|Adilabad
|7.5
|Sangareddy
|8.6
|Nirmal
|8.7
|Jayashankar
|9.3
|Jagtial
|9.4
|Warangal
|9.5
|Hanumakonda
|9.5
|Rajanna Sircilla
|9.6
|Vikarabad
|9.6
|Siddipet
|9.7
|Rangareddy
|9.7
|Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
|9.8
|Kamareddy
|9.8
|Medak
|9.9
In the next few days, night temperatures in Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana are expected to be in the range of 13-17 degrees Celsius.