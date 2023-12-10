List of top 10 safe cities in India: Know where Hyderabad stands

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is among the list of top 10 safest cities in India, according to data from the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), recording 266.7 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people in 2022.

Kolkata holds the title of the safest city in the country with 78.2 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people in the same year.

Hyderabad in list of top 10 safest cities in India

In the list of the top 10 safest cities in the country, led by Kolkata, Hyderabad secures the sixth position.

Following is the list of the top 10 safest cities in the country.

City Number of cognizable offenses recorded per one lakh people in 2022 Kolkata 78.2 Chennai 173.5 Coimbatore 211.2 Surat 215.3 Pune 219.3 Hyderabad 266.7 Bengaluru 337.3 Ahmedabad 360.1 Mumbai 376.3 Kozhikode 397.5 Source: NCRB

Over 20 thousand cognizable cases recorded in Hyderabad

In 2022, Hyderabad witnessed a total of 20,668 cognizable cases, marking an increase from 17,951 cases in 2021 and 15,978 cases in 2020.

Also Read List of peaceful countries in the world: Know where India stands

Additionally, under Special and Local Laws (SLL), Hyderabad registered 2,515 cases in 2022.