List of top 10 safe cities in India: Know where Hyderabad stands

Kolkata holds the title of the safest city in the country.

People visit a crowded market at the Charminar monument in Hyderabad (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is among the list of top 10 safest cities in India, according to data from the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), recording 266.7 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people in 2022.

Kolkata holds the title of the safest city in the country with 78.2 cases of cognizable offenses per lakh people in the same year.

In the list of the top 10 safest cities in the country, led by Kolkata, Hyderabad secures the sixth position.

Following is the list of the top 10 safest cities in the country.

CityNumber of cognizable offenses recorded per one lakh people in 2022
Kolkata78.2
Chennai173.5
Coimbatore211.2
Surat215.3
Pune219.3
Hyderabad266.7
Bengaluru337.3
Ahmedabad360.1
Mumbai376.3
Kozhikode397.5
Source: NCRB

Over 20 thousand cognizable cases recorded in Hyderabad

In 2022, Hyderabad witnessed a total of 20,668 cognizable cases, marking an increase from 17,951 cases in 2021 and 15,978 cases in 2020.

Additionally, under Special and Local Laws (SLL), Hyderabad registered 2,515 cases in 2022.

