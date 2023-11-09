List of peaceful countries in the world: Know where India stands

According to the survey done by Institute for Economics and Peace, Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th November 2023 11:57 am IST
List of top 10 largest countries in the world
World map

India, ranking fifth in the list of countries by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), lags far behind on the list of the world’s peaceful nations.

According to the Global Peace Index (GPI) by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), Iceland is the most peaceful nation in the world, with Denmark and Ireland ranking among the top three peaceful nations.

List of top 10 peaceful countries in the world

The GPI score by IEP ranges between 1-5, with a lower score indicating a more peaceful country. It is calculated using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators, including the number and duration of internal conflicts, deaths from organized conflicts, political instability, and the number of jailed population.

MS Education Academy

Currently, the list of the top 10 peaceful countries in the world is led by Iceland with a GPI score of 1.124.

Here is the list of the top 10 peaceful countries:

Country nameGPI score (1-5)
Iceland1.124
Denmark1.31
Ireland1.312
New Zealand1.313
Austria1.316
Singapore1.332
Portugal1.333
Slovenia1.334
Japan1.336
Switzerland1.339
Source: IEP

India’s ranking

In the list of peaceful countries, India holds the 126th position out of 163 nations in the world. However, the country is more peaceful than many popular countries, including the United States of America, Israel, Turkey, Iran, and Russia.

Also Read
List of happiest countries in the world: Know where India stands

As per the Index, Afghanistan is the least peaceful country, occupying the last spot in the list with a score of 3.448.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th November 2023 11:57 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button