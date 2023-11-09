List of peaceful countries in the world: Know where India stands

India, ranking fifth in the list of countries by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), lags far behind on the list of the world’s peaceful nations.

According to the Global Peace Index (GPI) by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), Iceland is the most peaceful nation in the world, with Denmark and Ireland ranking among the top three peaceful nations.

List of top 10 peaceful countries in the world

The GPI score by IEP ranges between 1-5, with a lower score indicating a more peaceful country. It is calculated using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators, including the number and duration of internal conflicts, deaths from organized conflicts, political instability, and the number of jailed population.

Currently, the list of the top 10 peaceful countries in the world is led by Iceland with a GPI score of 1.124.

Here is the list of the top 10 peaceful countries:

Country name GPI score (1-5) Iceland 1.124 Denmark 1.31 Ireland 1.312 New Zealand 1.313 Austria 1.316 Singapore 1.332 Portugal 1.333 Slovenia 1.334 Japan 1.336 Switzerland 1.339 Source: IEP

India’s ranking

In the list of peaceful countries, India holds the 126th position out of 163 nations in the world. However, the country is more peaceful than many popular countries, including the United States of America, Israel, Turkey, Iran, and Russia.

As per the Index, Afghanistan is the least peaceful country, occupying the last spot in the list with a score of 3.448.