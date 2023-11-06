List of happiest countries in the world: Know where India stands

List of the top 10 happiest countries is topped by Finland

Happiest countries in the world
India, which ranks fifth in the list of countries by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), lags far behind on the list of the world’s happiest nations.

According to the World Happiness Report, Finland is the happiest nation in the world. Denmark and Iceland rank among the top three happiest nations.

List of top 10 happiest countries in the world

Currently, the list of the top 10 happiest countries is topped by Finland with a happiness score of 7.804 out of 10.

Following is the list of the top 10 happiest countries:

Country nameHappiness score (Out of 10)
Finland7.804
Denmark7.586
Iceland7.530
Israel7.473
Netherlands7.403
Sweden7.395
Norway7.315
Switzerland7.240
Luxembourg7.228
New Zealand7.123
Source: World Happiness Report

India’s ranking

In the list of the happiest countries, India ranks 124 out of 137 nations. The country is only happier than Madagascar, Zambia, Tanzania, Comoros, Malawi, Botswana, Congo, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Lebanon, and Afghanistan.

In the list, the United States, United Kingdom, and France ranked 15th, 19th, and 21st, respectively.

