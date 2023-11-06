List of happiest countries in the world: Know where India stands

India, which ranks fifth in the list of countries by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), lags far behind on the list of the world’s happiest nations.

According to the World Happiness Report, Finland is the happiest nation in the world. Denmark and Iceland rank among the top three happiest nations.

List of top 10 happiest countries in the world

Currently, the list of the top 10 happiest countries is topped by Finland with a happiness score of 7.804 out of 10.

Following is the list of the top 10 happiest countries:

Country name Happiness score (Out of 10) Finland 7.804 Denmark 7.586 Iceland 7.530 Israel 7.473 Netherlands 7.403 Sweden 7.395 Norway 7.315 Switzerland 7.240 Luxembourg 7.228 New Zealand 7.123 Source: World Happiness Report

India’s ranking

In the list of the happiest countries, India ranks 124 out of 137 nations. The country is only happier than Madagascar, Zambia, Tanzania, Comoros, Malawi, Botswana, Congo, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Lebanon, and Afghanistan.

In the list, the United States, United Kingdom, and France ranked 15th, 19th, and 21st, respectively.