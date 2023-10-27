List of richest countries in the world: Know where India stands

Luxembourg is the richest country in the world.

List of richest countries in the world
India, which ranks fifth in the list of countries by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), lags far behind in the list of the world’s richest nations based on GDP per capita. Luxembourg leads this list.

According to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Luxembourg has the highest GDP per capita i.e., USD 135.61 thousand.

List of top 10 countries by GDP

Currently, the list of countries by GDP is headed by the United States, with China coming in second. India occupies the fifth position on this list.

Following is the list of the top 10 countries by GDP:

Country nameGDP (in USD)
United States26.95 thousand billion
China17.7 thousand billion
Germany4.43 thousand billion
Japan4.23 thousand billion
India3.73 thousand billion
United Kingdom3.33 thousand billion
France3.05 thousand billion
Italy2.19 thousand billion
Brazil2.13 thousand billion
Canada2.12 thousand billion
Source: IMF
List of top 10 richest countries in the world

While GDP serves as a measure of a country’s economic size, it fails to capture the amount of money earned per person in a nation. It is GDP per capita that reflects the average income earned per person in a nation.

Following is the list of the top 10 richest countries in the world by GDP per capita:

Country nameGDP per capita (in USD)
Luxembourg135.61 thousand
Ireland112.25 thousand
Switzerland102.87 thousand
Norway99.27 thousand
Singapore87.88 thousand
Qatar81.97 thousand
United States80.41 thousand
Iceland78.84 thousand
Denmark71.4 thousand
Australia63.49 thousand
Source: IMF

As of IMF data for 2023, India’s GDP per capita stands at USD 2.61 thousand.

India’s GDP, GDP per capita

Despite India’s huge GDP i.e., USD 3.73 thousand billion, its GDP per capita remains low. With a GDP per capita of USD 2.61 thousand, India occupies the 140th position in the list of the world’s richest countries.

As the banking giant Goldman Sachs has predicted that India will become the second-largest economy in the world, surpassing the United States by 2075, GDP per capita is also expected to increase in the coming years.

