‘So good,’ Pat Cummins enjoys Hyderabadi Biryani with family

Mumbai: The iconic Hyderabadi Biryani is that one delicacy which never disappoints anyone. Over the years, we have seen celebrities from across India and also foreign countries relishing on this lip-smacking dish. Australian cricketer and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins too indulged in a Hyderabadi Biryani feast with his family during a break from his busy IPL schedule.

Cummins, who is leading the SRH side, treated his family to the famous dish while they were visiting India to spend time with him.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Cummins shared glimpses of the family outing, expressing delight at introducing his loved ones to the flavours of Hyderabadi cuisine. He humorously remarked that they wouldn’t need to eat for the rest of the week after enjoying the hearty meal.

His caption read, “Great day out with the family in Hyderabad. For their first time in India, we had to take them out for a Hyderabadi Biryani, so good!”

Pat Cummins, who seems to have embraced the culture of Hyderabad, was recently seen speaking Telugu and striking the iconic Pushpa pose.

SRH faced a setback in their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Hyderabad’s Uppal stadium. Despite this, the team remains in good form, having won 5 out of their 8 matches this season.

Their next challenge awaits them against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024 on Sunday, April 28th, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.