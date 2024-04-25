Zero Shadow Day: Hyderabad set to witness rare celestial event

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad are in for a celestial treat on May 9, as they will experience an extraordinary event where their shadows will disappear! This unique phenomenon, known as ‘Zero Shadow Day’, will occur between 12:12 pm and 12:19 pm. During this time, the sun will be directly overhead at noon, causing vertical objects to cast no visible shadows.

Zero Shadow Day is a rare and fleeting astronomical occurrence that offers a glimpse into the intricate relationship between the Earth and the Sun.

It serves as a reminder of the precise celestial mechanics governing our months and seasons. N Sree Raghunandan Kumar, the founder-secretary of the Planetary Society of India (PSI), highlighted the significance of this event, noting that several locations in the Telugu States will experience it throughout the month of May.

According to the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), the position of the Sun varies throughout the year. It doesn’t rise exactly in the east or set exactly in the west daily, and its elevation at noon changes over time.

Zero Shadow Day provides a fascinating opportunity to observe these astronomical phenomena in action.