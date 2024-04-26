Don’t step out between 11-3 pm: IMD Hyderabad amidst heatwave

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad advised citizens of Telangana to not step out of their homes between 11 am to 3 pm, in the context of the scorching summer heatwave in the state.

According to the weather report issued by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), dry weather is expected for the next three days with maximum temperatures in the range of 40-44 degrees Celsius.

An orange alert (40-45 degrees Celsius) was issued for the state.

Nalgonda and Khammam topped the charts on Friday, April 26, at 45 degrees Celsius followed closely by Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Suryapet and Jayshankar Bhupalpally. The lowest temperature was recorded at Narayanpet at 41.9 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperatures are expected in the range of 40 to 42 degrees Celsius, while

the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Under GHMC limits, Jubilee Hills topped the list at 43 degrees Celsius on April 26, and Gajularamaram stood last at 40.8 degrees Celsius.