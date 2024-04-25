First 2 confirmed male contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 continues to dominate headlines as one of the most anticipated upcoming reality shows of India. Insiders suggest that it is set to kick off in June and the show is already generating buzz, with rumours swirling about its theme, contestants, and more.

Sources have also revealed the return of Salman Khan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. Several names of celebrities from the television industry, social media and YouTube world, who are likely to take part in the upcoming season have been making rounds on the internet.

And now, we have the names of the first two confirmed contestants who are set to take part in Bigg Boss OTT 3. They are — Adnaan Shaikh and Pankit Thakker. Social media pages dedicated to Bigg Boss have confirmed their participation, sparking further interest among fans.

Pankit Thakker Joins Bigg Boss OTT 3

Pankit Thakker, known for his roles in popular TV shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, is set to join the Bigg Boss house. Despite previous attempts to cast him by makers, scheduling conflicts prevented his participation in earlier seasons.

Is Adnaan Shaikh Confirmed?

Before Panit, it was Adnaan Shaikh’s name that emerged online as the first confirmed contestant of BB OTT 3. Adnaan, a prominent member of Mr Faisu’s gang and a renowned TikTok star, model, and influencer, has also been finalized as a contestant. With a massive following on social media, Adnaan’s entry into the Bigg Boss house is expected to attract significant attention.

As excitement mounts for Bigg Boss OTT 3, fans eagerly await further updates on the show’s lineup and premiere date, rumoured to be in the first week of June.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.