Bigg Boss OTT 3: THIS actress to be the highest paid contestant?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is currently one of the most talked about upcoming reality shows among fans and media. Insiders suggest that the show is expected to kick off in June and the first promo is likely to to be dropped officially in last week of May after IPL 2024 finale.

Several updates regarding the show like contestants names, premiere date, theme of the house and more have been making rounds on internet, leaving fans more and more excited for the upcoming season.

Latest update about Bigg Boss OTT 3 is about its highest paid contestant.

Shivangi Joshi To Become Highest Paid Contestant?

Fresh buzz among social media pages dedicated to Bigg Boss updates has it that television actress Shivangi Joshi has been offered Bigg Boss OTT 3 and she has been offered a huge amount to participate in the Salman Khan hosted show. If she says yes, she might become the highest paid contestant of BB OTT 3. However, she is still in talks and nothing has been finalised yet.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants

Adnaan Shaikh and Pankit Thakker are said to be the first two confirmed contestants of BB OTT 3. Several tentative names of the celebrities too are making rounds including — Maxtern, Thugesh, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Sreerama Chandra, Sheezan Khan, Arhaan Behll, among others.

