Student injured after ceiling fan falls at Hyderabad school; admin responds

Hyderabad: A Class 8 girl was injured after a ceiling fan fell inside a classroom of Nasr School located in Khairatabad on June 30.

The incident occurred after school hours, when a few students and teachers stayed back voluntarily to prepare for a chart competition scheduled for July 1.

According to the school, the student, Rushda Usmani, was immediately taken to the infirmary on the premises by her class teacher and treated by the on-campus nurse. The school then transported her to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

As per documents accessed by Siasat.com, the girl suffered an injury to her right eyelid. However, social media users alleged she was left unconscious, suffered multiple fractures, partial blindness in one eye, and required facial reconstruction surgery.

The posts accused the school of carelessness, alleging that she was rushed to a hospital in a school bus; however, the Hyderabad school administration has denied the allegations.

The incident only came to light after posts went viral on social media, accusing the school of negligence and carelessness. Her father, Zubair Usmani, also reportedly filed an FIR alleging that the fan had directly fallen on her, causing serious injuries.

Hyderabad school denies social media claims

Denying the claims on social media as misinformation, Nasr School principal, Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed, said, “The incident occurred on June 30. The fan did not fall directly on the student. However, she was injured in the accident. We took her to the hospital and got her admitted and paid the medical bills.”

He added that the school inspects all electrical equipment every three years, and the classroom had new fittings installed just this summer.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Hyderabad school principal claimed that the girl’s father was spreading the false information. “We have done everything possible to ensure the safety of every child in our school,” he added.

He dismissed claims that the girl was taken to the hospital in a school bus. “Since the hospital is close to the school, we took the child in our vehicle. Initially, a professional nurse on our premises provided first aid to the student, and the bleeding stopped,” he added.

The principal shared medical bills and documents with Siasat.com and said that although he initially offered to cover all expenses, the girl’s father refused further help. “He said he’s a High Court lawyer and that he would see us in court. I have all the documents regarding the medical expenses, along with the doctor’s reports,” he said.

According to him, when the girl was taken to the hospital, she was conscious, responsive, and able to see. “After the initial medical check-up, her vision was fine, but she reported slight blurriness due to the injury,” he explained.

He further said that the parents were cooperative while the girl was undergoing treatment, but that her father allegedly changed his stance after she was discharged. “He sensed an opportunity to gain benefits,” the principal alleged.