Ways to reach Lakshadweep from Hyderabad – Know required permit

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing Maldives row, people, including residents of Hyderabad, are eager to know about the ways to reach Lakshadweep.

According to online travel company MakeMyTrip, searches related to Lakshadweep have surged by 3400 percent since PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the island.

Transportation modes from Hyderabad to Lakshadweep

As per MakeMyTrip, there is no direct transportation mode between Hyderabad and Agatti Island, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

Various ways to reach the island from Hyderabad include a flight from Hyderabad to Bangalore, then to Kochi, and finally to Agatti Island. Another flight route connects Hyderabad and Lakshadweep via Hyderabad to Kochi and then to Agatti Island.

The most economical way to reach the Union Territory is by taking a bus from Hyderabad to Mangalore, followed by a train to Kochi, and finally, a flight to Agatti Island.

For those comfortable with train travel, an alternative is a railway journey from Hyderabad to Mumbai and then to Kochi, with a flight from Kochi to Agatti Island.

Indians also require a permit to enter Lakshadweep

Residents of Hyderabad and all individuals not native to Lakshadweep must obtain a permit to enter the islands. This restriction aims to safeguard the Scheduled Tribes of the islands.

The permit application can be processed on the ePermit portal, and the required documents include a passport-sized photograph, a photocopy of a valid ID proof (Aadhaar card, voter ID, driver’s license, etc.), proof of travel (flight tickets or boat reservation details), and booking confirmation from the chosen accommodation.

As per the MakeMyTrip website, a resident of Hyderabad needs to spend at least Rs 7000 to reach Lakshadweep.