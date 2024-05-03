The Great Indian Kapil Show: Archana Puran’s fee per episode

Mumbai: Archana Puran Singh, a well-known Indian television personality, has been an integral part of “The Great Indian Kapil Show”. Her presence on the show has delighted audiences, and she has become a beloved figure among fans.

The Great India Kapil Sharma: A Reunion of Comedy Legends

“The Great Indian Kapil Show” premiered on Netflix on March 30, 2024, and marked the reunion of two comedy legends: Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover. Archana Puran Singh, known for her witty commentary and infectious laughter, also plays a significant role on the show.

Archana Puran Singh’s Earnings Per Episode

Reports suggest that Archana is earning a substantial amount for her appearances on TGIKS. According to Zee News, she is taking home a handsome payment of Rs. 10 lakhs per episode. Considering that there are 13 episodes in the latest season, her earnings for season 1 amount to a whopping Rs. 1.3 crores.

Season 1 Wrap-Up and Season 2 Anticipation

Recently, the production team wrapped up the shooting for Season 1, leaving fans eagerly awaiting Season 2. Archana shared the news on her Instagram stories, and fans were both surprised and excited about the show’s success. As the cast and crew celebrated their delightful journey during the shoot, Archana expressed her joy at being part of this entertaining venture.