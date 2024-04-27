The Great Indian Kapil Show: Per episode fee of Kapil Sharma

Mumbai: “The Great Indian Kapil Show,” starring comedian Kapil Sharma, is one of the most talked about comedy shows of the year. The series is a Netflix exclusive, a significant shift from his previous television shows. Since its release, the show has been grabbing a lot of attention due to its star-studded guest list and Kapil Sharma’s impeccable comedy.

Kapil Sharma’s Remuneration

Now, let’s get down to the numbers. According to media reports, Kapil Sharma is charging a hefty fee for the show. Kapil has his position as one of the highest-paid comedians on television.

As per a report in Zee News, Kapil Sharma is charging a whopping amount of around Rs 26 crores for just five episodes of the show, placing him among the highest-paid comedians on TV. This means he must be taking home a big fat paycheck somewhere Rs 5 crore per episode. This impressive figure reflects both his talent and popularity in the entertainment industry.

The Great Indian Kapil Show’s new episodes stream on Netflix every Saturday at 8 PM. The guest line-up has been impressive, featuring popular celebrities from the Bollywood industry and other entertainment domains. So far, the show has hosted guests like Ranbir Kapoor, Neeti Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, Vicky Kaushal, and Aamir Khan.