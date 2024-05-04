Nowhera Shaikh files case against Tollywood producer over 70 cr property

Hyderabad: A criminal case has been filed against producer Bandla Ganesh by Nowhera Shaikh, CEO of the Heera Group, alleging illegal possession of a property valued at 75 crore and subsequent threats against her.

The complaint was lodged at the Film Nagar police station.

According to Nowhera Shaikh, Ganesh unlawfully took control of a valuable property belonging to her and resorted to intimidation when confronted about vacating the premises. However, sources familiar with the matter suggest a different narrative.

Contrary to the claims made by the victim, sources reveal that Ganesh had entered into contractual agreements for the rental possession of the disputed property.

Allegedly, he had executed written bonds outlining the terms of the rental arrangement and had made a substantial payment of `3 crore in this regard.

The case against Bandla Ganesh has been registered under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation). Nowhera Shaikh had previously approached the DGP, and a case was also registered with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on March 26.

Interestingly, in February, Bandla Ganesh initiated legal action against Nowhera Shaikh, accusing her and a group of individuals of orchestrating an attack against him concerning the disputed property’s vacation. As the legal battle ensues, both parties await further developments in the case.