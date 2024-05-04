Nowhera Shaikh files case against Tollywood producer over 70 cr property

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th May 2024 1:28 pm IST
One year jail for Telugu filmmaker Bandla Ganesh: Reports
Tollywood producer and actor Bandla Ganesh. (Source: X)

Hyderabad: A criminal case has been filed against producer Bandla Ganesh by Nowhera Shaikh, CEO of the Heera Group, alleging illegal possession of a property valued at 75 crore and subsequent threats against her.

The complaint was lodged at the Film Nagar police station.

According to Nowhera Shaikh, Ganesh unlawfully took control of a valuable property belonging to her and resorted to intimidation when confronted about vacating the premises. However, sources familiar with the matter suggest a different narrative.

MS Education Academy

Contrary to the claims made by the victim, sources reveal that Ganesh had entered into contractual agreements for the rental possession of the disputed property.

Allegedly, he had executed written bonds outlining the terms of the rental arrangement and had made a substantial payment of `3 crore in this regard.

The case against Bandla Ganesh has been registered under IPC Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation). Nowhera Shaikh had previously approached the DGP, and a case was also registered with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on March 26.

Interestingly, in February, Bandla Ganesh initiated legal action against Nowhera Shaikh, accusing her and a group of individuals of orchestrating an attack against him concerning the disputed property’s vacation. As the legal battle ensues, both parties await further developments in the case.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th May 2024 1:28 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button