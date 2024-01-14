Paigah Palace, former US Consulate in Hyderabad, may become CM’s camp office

Hyderabad: Paigah Palace, which housed the US consulate in Hyderabad until last year, may become Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s camp office.

A recent inspection of the palace by a team of senior officials has triggered the speculation.

Although there is no official announcement, Paigah Palace possesses the necessary infrastructure to be declared the CM’s camp office. In addition to infrastructure suitability, its proximity to Begumpet Airport and the BR Ambedkar Secretariat adds to its appeal.

Consulate in Hyderabad ends lease of Paigah Palace in 2023

The US Consulate in Hyderabad concluded its lease of Paigah Palace in 2023.

On March 15, the consulate officially lowered the US flag at the Begumpet location and commenced operations at a new facility in Nanakramguda on March 20.

The new facility is now the largest US diplomatic mission in South Asia, situated at Sy. No. 115/1, Financial District, Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500032.

With Hyderabad’s Paigah Palace remaining unutilized after the end of the lease with the US Consulate, it is likely to house the Telangana CM’s camp office.

Old camp office of Telangana CM

The previous camp office of the Telangana CM was located at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad. This residence and camp office, formerly known as Pragathi Bhavan, served as the power center until December when BRS lost power to Congress.

Presently, Revanth Reddy conducts his official duties from his office at the State Secretariat.

There is a strong possibility that Paigah Palace in Hyderabad will soon become the new camp office for the Telangana CM.