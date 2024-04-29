Rare video of Mahesh Babu and his sister goes viral

Hyderabad: Tollywood sensation Mahesh Babu is making waves once again as he gears up for his highly anticipated collaboration with acclaimed director SS Rajamouli. While the actor’s professional endeavors have been the talk of the town, his off-screen moments with family too continue to captivate hearts.

And now a rare video capturing Mahesh’s sweet interaction with his sister has gone viral on Instagram.

Mahesh Babu, accompanied by his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara, graced a family wedding in Hyderabad on Sunday night. The actor exuded happiness as he graciously posed for photographs with fans at the event. Videos capturing Mahesh’s sweet moments with his sister, Manjula Ghattamaneni, and Prabhas’ aunt, Shyamala Devi, have been circulating on social media, melting hearts everywhere.

In one such video shared by fans, Mahesh can be seen sharing a joyous moment with his sister, Manjula. In a playful sibling exchange, Manjula affectionately pulls on Mahesh’s long hair, prompting laughter from both of them. Watch the video below.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ “Guntur Kaaram,” released earlier this year during Sankranthi. While the actor’s performance garnered praise, the film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Fans eagerly await Mahesh’s next project with Rajamouli, an adventure drama scripted by Vijayendra Prasad, which is reportedly set to be made on a staggering budget of Rs 1000 crore.