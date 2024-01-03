Mind-blowing BUDGET of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's movie is...

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming release, Guntur Kaaram which is set to hit cinemas on January 12. While anticipation builds for this film, the actor is already gearing up for his next colossal venture with none other than the visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Rajamouli, renowned for his groundbreaking work in the Baahubali franchise and the recent success of ‘RRR,’ is all set to embark on another grand cinematic journey. The collaboration with Mahesh Babu has stirred excitement, not just for their star power but also for the jaw-dropping budget of the project.

SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu Movie Budget

The upcoming Mahesh Babu-starrer, under the direction of Rajamouli, is reportedly being crafted on an extravagant budget of approximately Rs 1500 crore, surpassing the scale of the filmmaker’s previous big movies. The staggering budget has now become the talk of the town.

As of the latest updates, the pre-production phase for this mega-project is already in progress, including location scouting. Filming is scheduled to kick off in April 2024. Fans and industry enthusiasts eagerly await further developments on this high-profile collaboration.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates!