Hyderabad: Long queues during Praja Vani at Telangana CM’s residence

Hyderabad: Hundreds of people continued to throng the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, the official residence of the Telangana Chief Minister, to voice their grievances.

Minister for Endowments, Forest and Environment, Konda Surekha, heard the grievances of the people during the Praja Vani programme on Tuesday. She assured the people that the Congress government would give priority to solving their problems. Surekha received the applications from the citizens and interacted with them.

The minister said that every applicant is being given a number and an SMS is being sent to their phone for their reference.

Also Read LPG cylinder at Rs 500 to be fulfilled in Telangana within 100 days: Uttam

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Managing Director Dana Kishore and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose coordinated the conduct of the Praja Vani.

IAS officer Musharraf Ali, Ayush Director Harichandana, Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty and other officials participated in the programme.

Praja Darbar renamed as Praja Vani

The state government had on Monday decided to rename Praja Darbar as Praja Vani and hold it twice a week, i.e. Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The decision was taken at a review meeting presided over by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy had started hearing public grievances at Praja Darbar on December 8, a day after he assumed office as the Chief Minister. Officials received the applications on December 9. IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu interacted with the applicants on December 11.

The officials have received more than 6,000 applications so far. Most of the applications are for sanctioning double bedroom houses and pensions.