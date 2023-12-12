LPG cylinder at Rs 500 to be fulfilled in Telangana within 100 days: Uttam

Reddy told reporters that the total loans of the civil supplies corporation had reached Rs 56K cr as the previous BRS govt. failed to extend financial assistance & the interest component touched Rs 3K crore.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th December 2023 3:44 pm IST
LPG cylinder at Rs 500 to be fulfilled in Telangana within 100 days: Uttam
Telangana Civil Supplies minister Uttam Kumar Reddy in a review meeting with officials.

Hyderabad: The Congress government in Telangana is committed to implement the schemes — LPG cylinder for Rs 500 and Rs 500 extra per quintal to farmers for paddy procurement –, within 100 days, Minister for Civil Supplies N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

After holding a review meeting with senior officials of the department, Reddy told reporters that the total loans of the civil supplies corporation had reached Rs 56,000 crore as the previous BRS government failed to extend financial assistance and the interest component touched Rs 3,000 crore.

He further said 8.8 million tonne of paddy worth Rs 18,000 crore belonging to the corporation is lying with millers without any security or bank guarantee from them.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Registration begins for Rs 500 LPG cylinders in Hyderabad, other districts?

Reddy said the situation will be appraised to the chief minister and an appropriate decision will be taken in the cabinet.

“There were systemic deficiencies during the past nine and half years (of BRS rule),” Reddy said.

The minister said the rice given under the Public Distribution System should reach all the appropriate beneficiaries as the state and Centre are spending Rs 39 per kg of rice supplied to the Below Poverty Line people.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th December 2023 3:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button