Registration begins for Rs 500 LPG cylinders in Hyderabad, other districts?

Hyderabad: After the formation of the Congress government in Telangana, many people are inquiring about subsidized LPG cylinders priced at Rs 500 at distribution centers in Hyderabad. Several individuals are queuing up after becoming confused between the Mahalakshmi scheme and e-KYC.

It all began after a WhatsApp message circulated, claiming that it is mandatory to register for the Maha Lakshmi scheme at gas agencies in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana to avail of LPG cylinders at Rs 500 each. The message also warns that failing to register will result in getting the LPG cylinder at Rs 1200.

Queue at LPG distribution centers for subsidized cylinders in Hyderabad

Following the rumors, people in various areas, including Musheerabad, Bhavaninagar, Santoshnagar, Malakpet, Tolichowki, Alwal, and Sanathnagar, were seen standing in queues, ending up updating e-KYC, thinking that it was related to the Mahalakshmi scheme.

Recently, the Union Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas made it mandatory for everyone to update their e-KYC details, with a deadline of December 31. This requirement has nothing to do with the Mahalakshmi scheme.

So far, the Telangana government has not implemented the scheme to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

Also Read List of LPG cylinder prices in Hyderabad, other metros

What is Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana?

The Congress has promised to implement the Mahalakshmi scheme under which the party aims to give Rs 2500 per month to women, make LPG cylinders available at Rs 500 in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, and provide free bus travel for women in the TSRTC.

Although the Congress government in Telangana has started providing free bus travel for women in the TSRTC, the party is yet to implement the promise of providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500 in the state.

Thus, it is true that e-KYC needs to be updated before December 31, however, it is not related to the scheme that promises to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 500 in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.