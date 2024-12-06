The modified Telangana Thalli statue looks simpler than the old one

Hyderabad: The model of Telangana Thalli, the mother of Telangana has undergone a major makeover. The 17-foot-tall bronze statue of Telangana Thalli which will be unveiled on December 9 at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat is not going to look like some goddess anymore but as a common Telangana woman.

As per reports and pictures of the new model of Telangana Thalli which went viral on Friday, December 6, the new statue will have a woman wearing a simple green cotton saree having a thin golden border, and a red blouse. Unlike the golden crown which could be seen on the earlier Telangana Thalli, the new statue will not have the crown.

The modified Telangana Thalli will be holding maize, pearl millet and paddy plants in her left hand while showing the “Abhaya Mudra” (symbol of Congress) with her right hand. This is a deviation from the earlier statue where the mother could be seen carrying ‘Bathukamma’ on her left hand, and holding the same plants with her right hand.

The amount of gold worn by the modified mother also seems minimal. She stands on a platform under which there are closed fists which signifies the fighting spirit of the people of Telangana.

The Telangana Thalli statue being installed at the Secretariat has been designed by Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) professor Gangadhar and the bronze statue has been sculpted by architect Ramana Reddy’s team. He is an alumnus of JNAFAU and was the architect who had built the Martyrs Memorial at Necklace Road. The cost of the statue is around Rs 5.30 crore.

The statue has been brought into the premises of the Secretariat, and steps are being taken to get it ready for being unveiled on the evening of December 9. As per reports, Congress has invited Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi to grace the ceremony as the chief guest.