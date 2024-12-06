Telangana: ‘Congress govt disrespected BR Ambedkar,’ says KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, December 6 criticised the Telangana government for blocking access to the 125 feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad.

He alleged that the Congress government has disrespected BR Ambedkar by not observing the birth anniversary on April 14, the death anniversary on December 6 and the Constitution Day on November 26.

“You may have issues with the BRS party and KCR. However, the birth and death anniversaries of Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution Day must be observed. However, the statue and the museum around it have been locked. This is disrespectful to the great leader.”

Also Read Video: BRS leaders placed under house arrest amid call for protest in Hyderabad

KTR further questioned Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy over the deployment of police personnel near the 125-foot statue. “The amount spent on placing the security personnel near the statue could have been used to conduct a programme in the honour of BR Ambedkar, wouldn’t that be better?” he asked.

“Don’t you or your government have an aorta of sense on how to treat a leader like BR Ambedkar? You are disrespecting a Bharat Ratna and world-renowned leader,” the Sircilla MLA remarked.

Earlier on Friday, several BRS leaders including T Harish Rao, Padi Kaushik Reddy and K Kavitha among others were put under house arrest. They had planned a demonstration against the arrest of BRS leaders and the misuse of power by the Telangana government at the BR Ambedkar statue.