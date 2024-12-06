Video: BRS leaders placed under house arrest amid call for protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were on Friday, December 6 placed under house arrest as they gathered for a protest at Hyderabad’s Necklace Road.

The BRS leaders had planned a demonstration near the 125-foot Dr BR Ambedkar statue. Senior MLAs including T Harish Rao, K Kavitha, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, KP Vivekananda, Shambhipur Raju, Padi Kaushik Reddy, Dr K Sanjay and RS Praveen Kumar have been placed under house arrest.

On Thursday, the BRS party had given a call for the protest condemning the arrest of its leaders by the Telangana government and the alleged constitutional violations done by the Congress.

The demonstration was being organised to protest against the arrest of MLAs Padi Kaushik Reddy, Harish Rao and others.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the BRS State headquarters in Telangana Bhavan as well, where BRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs, elected representatives and activists are scheduled to assemble before proceeding to the protest site.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao is scheduled to arrive at Telangana Bhavan at around 10.30 am and participate in the protest.

Earlier on Friday, reacting to the heavy police presence on Necklace Road near the BR Ambedkar statue, Harish Rao questioned the government, “Why is there a heavy police presence on the Necklace Road, why is the government stopping BRS cadre from paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar?”