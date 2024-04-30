IMD Hyderabad forecasts heatwave in Telangana until May 4

The weather department further forecasted that temperatures in the state are likely to be in the range of 41-44 degrees Celsius.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2024 1:09 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a heatwave warning for Telangana until May 4.

The weather department issued the warning due to the likelihood of temperatures surging in the coming days.

Heatwave in Telangana

According to the IMD in Hyderabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, and Mulugu will experience a heatwave today.

Apart from the above districts, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal are also expected to experience a heatwave tomorrow.

On May 2, including the above Telangana districts, Hanamkonda, Warangal, and J Bhupalpally districts are likely to witness a heatwave.

On Friday and Saturday, Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, and Mahabubnagar are likely to experience a heatwave.

IMD Hyderabad issues orange alert

The weather department further forecasted that temperatures in the state are likely to be in the range of 41-44 degrees Celsius.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), yesterday, temperatures in the state crossed 45 degrees Celsius.

Nalgonda district recorded a temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in Mulugu touched 45.1 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad as well, the temperature surged and reached 43 degrees Celsius, recorded in Shaikpet.

Now, as temperatures are expected to remain high in Telangana, the IMD Hyderabad has issued a heatwave warning for five days.

