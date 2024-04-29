Changes if Hyderabad becomes a Union Territory

Hyderabad: Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) claimed on Sunday that there is a possibility of the Central government declaring Hyderabad as a Union Territory after June 2.

If this becomes reality, Hyderabad will become a federal territory governed by the Central Government.

No MLAs if Hyderabad becomes Union Territory

A Union Territory can exist in two forms:

With a Legislative Assembly Without a Legislative Assembly

In the former case, there will be a Legislative Assembly, such as in Delhi and Puducherry.

However, in the case of Chandigarh, which is also a UT but without a Legislative Assembly, there will be no MLAs.

If Hyderabad is declared a Union territory without a Legislative Assembly, there will be no MLAs. Apart from political matters, all administration will be overseen by a Governor appointed by the Central Government.

In the case of tax, UT-GST is applicable in union territories.

Also Read Is Hyderabad only Indian city that served as joint capital of two states?

Possibility of joint capital

During the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2014, Hyderabad was made the joint capital for 10 years, with June 2 being the last date when the city will serve as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

However, there is a demand by Andhra Pradesh political leaders to extend the duration for another 10 years.

If the demand is accepted, Hyderabad will continue to be join capital.

Now, KTR claimed that the Central Government may declare Hyderabad as a Union Territory after June 2.

It remains to be seen what the status of Hyderabad will be after June 2.